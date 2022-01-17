Eagle Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,937,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,622 shares during the period. LPL Financial accounts for approximately 1.4% of Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 2.42% of LPL Financial worth $303,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LPLA. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 8.4% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in LPL Financial by 2.7% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 101,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,635,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in LPL Financial by 64.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 56,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,672,000 after buying an additional 22,208 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Glenview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $350,000. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 17,010 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.97, for a total value of $2,840,159.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward Fandrey sold 1,784 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.56, for a total value of $282,871.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,065 shares of company stock valued at $6,822,244. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $175.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.88 and a 12-month high of $181.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.79.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 38.13% and a net margin of 6.43%. LPL Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on LPL Financial from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $184.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on LPL Financial from $226.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Securities assumed coverage on LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.67.

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

