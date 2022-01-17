Eagle Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,783,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,964 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of NextEra Energy worth $140,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NEE. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $275,150,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 122.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,041,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $396,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779,586 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 178.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,124,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,616 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,903,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $385,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,545 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,429,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $397,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382,166 shares during the period. 75.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.29, for a total value of $1,097,113.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $399,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,448 shares of company stock worth $8,870,498. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NEE stock opened at $83.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.33 and a 1-year high of $93.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.78.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

