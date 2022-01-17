Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $110.50 Million Position in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 464,819 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 72,292 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 2.60% of Quaker Chemical worth $110,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KWR. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Quaker Chemical by 85.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 158 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 714.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in Quaker Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management purchased a new position in Quaker Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP L Wilbert Platzer sold 673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.27, for a total value of $181,218.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dieter Laininger sold 2,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.23, for a total value of $758,805.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,101 shares of company stock worth $1,106,513 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KWR. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Quaker Chemical in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quaker Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of NYSE:KWR opened at $216.03 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $238.90 and its 200 day moving average is $242.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48 and a beta of 1.45. Quaker Chemical Co. has a fifty-two week low of $213.75 and a fifty-two week high of $301.99.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $449.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.68 million. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 17th will be issued a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.58%.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

Quaker Houghton is engaged in the business of developing, producing and marketing formulated chemical specialty products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Global Specialty Businesses. Its products include can making lubricants, cleaners, coatings, cold rolling oils, corrosion preventives, die casting lubricants, dust suppressants, greases, ground control agents, hot rolling oils, hydraulic fluids, industrial lubricants, longwall fluids, metal forming fluids, metal removal fluids, pickle oils, surface treatments, temper fluids, and tin plating.

