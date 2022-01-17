Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $111.29 Million Position in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,039,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,542 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.51% of IAA worth $111,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in IAA by 2.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 736,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,177,000 after buying an additional 14,102 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in IAA in the second quarter valued at about $1,001,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in IAA by 5.2% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 405,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,151,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in IAA by 17.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 767,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,856,000 after buying an additional 116,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in IAA by 15.6% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 450,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,554,000 after buying an additional 60,885 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IAA opened at $47.13 on Monday. IAA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.00 and a 1-year high of $65.50. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.88.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). IAA had a return on equity of 166.24% and a net margin of 17.05%. The company had revenue of $420.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IAA, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on IAA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IAA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised shares of IAA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of global customers, provide buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

