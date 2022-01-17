Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $120.84 Million Holdings in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 756,462 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 13,063 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 1.12% of Five9 worth $120,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millrace Asset Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 0.7% in the second quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 8,747 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 6.8% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,251 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 37.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 448 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 4.8% in the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 176.3% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 221 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 94.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FIVN. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities raised shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Five9 from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.09.

FIVN stock opened at $128.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.82. Five9, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.33 and a 52 week high of $211.68.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Five9 had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $154.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Five9’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Five9, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Five9 news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.22, for a total transaction of $280,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $86,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,000 shares of company stock worth $5,693,682 over the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

