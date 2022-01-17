Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $126.06 Million Holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,409,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,857 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.04% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $126,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. 86.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 23,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total value of $2,398,772.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FBHS shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America started coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortune Brands Home & Security currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.90.

Shares of FBHS stock opened at $101.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.78. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.40 and a fifty-two week high of $114.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.64. The company has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.63.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.94% and a net margin of 10.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. This is a boost from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.19%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

