Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $128.97 Million Holdings in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 865,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,015 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.94% of Elastic worth $128,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ESTC. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $322,883,000. Atreides Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,856,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Elastic by 112.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,053,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,585,000 after buying an additional 558,509 shares during the period. Light Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,620,000. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Elastic by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,483,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,978,000 after buying an additional 199,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Elastic alerts:

Shares of ESTC opened at $94.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.52 and a beta of 1.10. Elastic has a 1-year low of $93.66 and a 1-year high of $189.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $206.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.57 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 22.18% and a negative return on equity of 29.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Elastic news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total value of $1,057,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Shay Banon sold 4,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.61, for a total transaction of $708,031.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 128,518 shares of company stock worth $22,033,083. Corporate insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ESTC shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Elastic from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Elastic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Elastic from $200.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered shares of Elastic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Elastic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.53.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

Featured Article: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elastic (NYSE:ESTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.