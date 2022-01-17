Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $162.08 Million Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,178 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 602 shares during the period. Chipotle Mexican Grill accounts for about 0.7% of Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.32% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $162,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMG. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 773.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 201 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. 89.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMG opened at $1,498.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.12, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,699.36 and a 200 day moving average of $1,773.81. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,256.27 and a 12 month high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported $7.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 9.88%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,720.00, for a total value of $344,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

CMG has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. OTR Global cut Chipotle Mexican Grill to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,105.00 to $2,190.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,715.00 to $1,845.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,110.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,004.75.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

