Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $163.29 Million Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,093,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,563 shares during the quarter. Eaton comprises about 0.7% of Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.27% of Eaton worth $163,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 163.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ETN. Barclays boosted their target price on Eaton from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Eaton from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Eaton from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Eaton from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Eaton from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.06.

Shares of ETN stock opened at $170.92 on Monday. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $114.01 and a twelve month high of $175.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $68.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.19.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 59.03%.

In related news, insider Craig Arnold sold 127,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total transaction of $21,861,061.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.12, for a total value of $452,859.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 183,051 shares of company stock valued at $31,507,939. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Read More: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.