Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $166.14 Million Stock Holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,516,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 325,987 shares during the period. Horizon Therapeutics Public accounts for about 0.8% of Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.67% of Horizon Therapeutics Public worth $166,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 6.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,815,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,387,281,000 after buying an additional 875,057 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 6.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,011,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $562,901,000 after buying an additional 376,148 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 24.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,450,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $510,424,000 after buying an additional 1,083,282 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 5.9% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,393,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $411,425,000 after buying an additional 244,492 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the second quarter valued at about $361,533,000. 88.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $91.10 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.79. The firm has a market cap of $20.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.27, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.83. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 52-week low of $70.15 and a 52-week high of $120.54.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.21. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.75.

In related news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.40, for a total transaction of $5,120,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.49, for a total value of $2,962,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,255 shares of company stock worth $15,633,956 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

