Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $172.45 Million Stock Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 521,669 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,339 shares during the quarter. SBA Communications makes up about 0.8% of Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.48% of SBA Communications worth $172,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $1,110,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,087 shares of company stock valued at $2,954,776 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SBA Communications stock opened at $326.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $35.74 billion, a PE ratio of 124.06 and a beta of 0.31. SBA Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $232.88 and a 52 week high of $391.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $357.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $348.69.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $589.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.28 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 13.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 88.21%.

SBAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen upped their target price on SBA Communications from $347.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on SBA Communications from $365.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on SBA Communications from $405.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $405.00 to $377.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on SBA Communications from $373.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $377.25.

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

