Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $233.70 Million Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,855,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,665 shares during the quarter. Waste Connections makes up about 1.1% of Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.71% of Waste Connections worth $233,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WCN. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 50,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 957,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,730,000 after purchasing an additional 25,555 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 31,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,006,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,176,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,558,000 after purchasing an additional 45,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Middleton & Co Inc MA lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 14,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Waste Connections from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Waste Connections has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.88.

Waste Connections stock opened at $125.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.02 and a 52 week high of $138.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $133.44 and a 200-day moving average of $129.72.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 9.83%. Waste Connections’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 41.26%.

In other news, VP James Little sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.76, for a total value of $344,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jason Craft sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total value of $172,762.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

