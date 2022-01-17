Eagle Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,235,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 112,016 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.92% of Eastman Chemical worth $124,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EMN. Covington Capital Management boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 2,016.7% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 1,219.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 357.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. 82.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EMN stock opened at $127.54 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.72. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $96.27 and a 12-month high of $130.47. The company has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 19.50%. Eastman Chemical’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. This is a positive change from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.72%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EMN. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $119.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.08.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

