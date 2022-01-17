Eagle Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 309,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,419 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.60% of W.W. Grainger worth $121,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GWW. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 155.4% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 105,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,515,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GWW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $539.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $510.00 to $536.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $378.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $481.58.

W.W. Grainger stock opened at $504.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $499.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $457.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $356.23 and a 1-year high of $527.06.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 45.31%. W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is 36.99%.

In related news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 15,741 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.86, for a total transaction of $7,679,404.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $254,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,034 shares of company stock worth $12,765,357 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

