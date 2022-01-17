Eagle Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 573,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,553 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.31% of Constellation Brands worth $120,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 31,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 111,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,999,000 after purchasing an additional 4,197 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 211,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,472,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the period. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.70.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $248.64 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.50. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $207.35 and a 1 year high of $258.00.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 15.03%. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -310.00%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.