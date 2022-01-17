Eagle Asset Management Inc. Purchases 60,173 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,065,899 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,173 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial makes up approximately 0.8% of Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.23% of Truist Financial worth $179,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,173,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 21,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,842 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 234,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,568,000 after purchasing an additional 14,735 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,202,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $70,519,000 after purchasing an additional 27,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 250,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,695,000 after purchasing an additional 14,571 shares in the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TFC opened at $67.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $89.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.90. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $47.69 and a 1-year high of $67.61.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.28%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. UBS Group started coverage on Truist Financial in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.18.

In other news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total value of $258,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 37,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total value of $2,345,934.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,315 shares of company stock valued at $2,715,072. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

