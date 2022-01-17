Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 166,600 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,158,465 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 166,600 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $120,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Field & Main Bank raised its stake in Comcast by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 221.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 700 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 584.2% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMCSA opened at $51.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $236.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $46.29 and a 12 month high of $61.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.91.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. TD Securities cut their price target on Comcast from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Comcast in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.88.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

