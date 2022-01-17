Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 226,273 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 18.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 972,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 226,273 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.13% of Prologis worth $122,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Prologis by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,403,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,403,582,000 after acquiring an additional 753,189 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Prologis by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,372,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,064,758,000 after buying an additional 543,417 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Prologis by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,666,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,709,309,000 after buying an additional 1,655,815 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Prologis by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,100,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,163,556,000 after buying an additional 327,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Prologis by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,177,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,570,777,000 after buying an additional 325,597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLD opened at $152.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $112.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.14 and a 1 year high of $169.93.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). Prologis had a net margin of 42.95% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 95.09%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PLD. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Prologis from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Prologis from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $166.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist boosted their price objective on Prologis from $137.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Prologis from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.07.

In other Prologis news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total value of $201,756.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 14,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total value of $2,076,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 323,335 shares of company stock valued at $46,681,516 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

