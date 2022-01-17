Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,436 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 425,663 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,436 shares during the quarter. Tyler Technologies comprises 0.9% of Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.04% of Tyler Technologies worth $195,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 34.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.4% during the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 5,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 5.3% during the third quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 62.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 60 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TYL opened at $480.52 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $519.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $497.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.79 and a beta of 0.69. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $372.80 and a one year high of $557.55.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.24. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $459.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TYL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $492.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $549.95.

In other Tyler Technologies news, President H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.24, for a total transaction of $5,392,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.13, for a total value of $2,700,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,421 shares of company stock valued at $34,852,502 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

