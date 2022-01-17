Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,436 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 425,663 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,436 shares during the quarter. Tyler Technologies comprises 0.9% of Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.04% of Tyler Technologies worth $195,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 34.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.4% during the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 5,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 5.3% during the third quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 62.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 60 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE TYL opened at $480.52 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $519.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $497.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.79 and a beta of 0.69. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $372.80 and a one year high of $557.55.
TYL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $492.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $549.95.
In other Tyler Technologies news, President H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.24, for a total transaction of $5,392,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.13, for a total value of $2,700,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,421 shares of company stock valued at $34,852,502 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.
About Tyler Technologies
Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.
