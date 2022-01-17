Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 300,690 Shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,707,777 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 300,690 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 6.27% of Everi worth $138,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Everi in the third quarter valued at about $6,529,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Everi by 103.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,357 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 5,774 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Everi by 207.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,490 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 7,083 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Everi during the third quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Everi by 3.3% during the third quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,336 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. 89.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EVRI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Everi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Everi from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Everi currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.63.

Shares of NYSE EVRI opened at $20.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.42. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34 and a beta of 2.77. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.32 and a 12 month high of $26.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.67.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). Everi had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 262.45%. The firm had revenue of $168.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $78,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

About Everi

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

