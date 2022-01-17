Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,226 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 593,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,226 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.72% of FLEETCOR Technologies worth $155,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 406.4% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 21,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,492,000 after buying an additional 17,212 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 46,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 35,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,234,000 after acquiring an additional 9,387 shares in the last quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP lifted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 127.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 169,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,420,000 after acquiring an additional 95,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 508,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,162,000 after acquiring an additional 97,348 shares in the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.73.

Shares of NYSE FLT opened at $244.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $227.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.05. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $200.78 and a one year high of $295.36. The firm has a market cap of $19.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.43.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.20. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 31.12%. The firm had revenue of $755.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.