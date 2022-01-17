Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,708 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 713,917 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 4,708 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Keysight Technologies worth $117,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 117.9% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 301.2% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.38.

KEYS opened at $187.14 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $196.08 and its 200-day moving average is $178.63. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.09 and a 1-year high of $209.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $34.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.07, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.97.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.18. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 29.33%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, November 22nd that permits the company to buyback $1.20 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to reacquire up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP John Page sold 20,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total transaction of $4,080,397.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ronald S. Nersesian sold 101,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total transaction of $19,825,422.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 209,536 shares of company stock valued at $41,351,697. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.