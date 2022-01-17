Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,970 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 881,890 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 4,970 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.55% of Splunk worth $127,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the software company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 496 shares of the software company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 998 shares of the software company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SPLK shares. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Splunk from $196.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Splunk from $185.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Splunk from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Splunk from $203.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Splunk in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Splunk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.07.

NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $122.62 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $123.89 and a 200 day moving average of $140.66. Splunk Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.45 and a 1-year high of $178.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by $0.99. The company had revenue of $664.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.52 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 89.54% and a negative net margin of 53.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.96) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -5.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total transaction of $93,897.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $54,747.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,697 shares of company stock worth $403,645. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

