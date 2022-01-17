Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 590 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of AutoZone worth $112,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 3.1% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 0.7% during the third quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 2.8% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 8.9% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 22.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 38 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AZO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush increased their price target on AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Truist began coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,900.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on AutoZone from $1,980.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,038.74.

In other news, VP John Scott Murphy sold 2,250 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,055.61, for a total transaction of $4,625,122.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,046.87, for a total value of $444,170.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,525 shares of company stock worth $20,958,078 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $2,033.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,959.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,754.62. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,111.71 and a 1 year high of $2,110.00.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $25.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $20.87 by $4.82. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 126.68% and a net margin of 15.08%. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $18.61 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 107.41 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

