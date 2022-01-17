Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 75,863 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,419,986 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 75,863 shares during the quarter. Cognex comprises approximately 0.9% of Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 1.37% of Cognex worth $194,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cognex by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,752 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cognex by 152.9% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,499 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,211,000 after acquiring an additional 31,738 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Cognex by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 50,369 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,041,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Cognex by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 251,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cognex by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Cognex from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Cognex from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

Shares of CGNX stock opened at $70.66 on Monday. Cognex Co. has a 1 year low of $69.35 and a 1 year high of $101.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.63. The company has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.82 and a beta of 1.64.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). Cognex had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $284.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. This is an increase from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.76%.

In related news, CFO Paul Todgham sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total value of $248,970.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

