Eagle Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,184,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,197 shares during the period. CrowdStrike makes up 1.3% of Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.52% of CrowdStrike worth $291,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 33,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,321,000 after buying an additional 4,341 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter worth $1,892,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 24,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,117,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,802,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after buying an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $360.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $305.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $224.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $339.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.66.

In related news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.67, for a total transaction of $1,408,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.01, for a total transaction of $725,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 160,285 shares of company stock valued at $34,200,680. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $176.70 on Monday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $168.67 and a one year high of $298.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $40.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -187.98 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.13.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.48% and a negative return on equity of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $380.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, engaged in the provision of cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

Recommended Story: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.