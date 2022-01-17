Eagle Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 386,028 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,021 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.53% of United Rentals worth $135,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in United Rentals by 73.3% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 78 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in United Rentals by 33.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 125 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in United Rentals by 105.9% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in United Rentals by 32.8% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 235 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in United Rentals by 17.2% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other United Rentals news, Director Jose B. Alvarez sold 925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.80, for a total value of $347,615.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $327.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $23.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.74. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $228.22 and a 1 year high of $414.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $349.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $345.09.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $6.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.80 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 28.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.86 earnings per share for the current year.

URI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised United Rentals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $297.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on United Rentals from $405.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on United Rentals from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on United Rentals from $402.00 to $384.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on United Rentals from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $364.70.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

