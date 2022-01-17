Eagle Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 551,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,381 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.83% of Burlington Stores worth $156,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Burlington Stores by 149.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,939,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,452 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,089,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,795,000 after acquiring an additional 920,430 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,508,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,739,688,000 after acquiring an additional 382,870 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 785,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,056,000 after buying an additional 292,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,578,000.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BURL shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $354.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Burlington Stores from $364.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $360.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Burlington Stores in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital cut Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $410.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.55.

BURL opened at $229.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.17 and a beta of 0.86. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $222.75 and a 12 month high of $357.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $278.62 and a 200 day moving average of $297.46.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 94.30%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

