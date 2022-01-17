Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Acquired by Bessemer Securities LLC

Bessemer Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 31.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,164 shares during the period. Eaton comprises approximately 0.9% of Bessemer Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Eaton during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in Eaton by 52.1% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. American National Bank acquired a new position in Eaton during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Eaton by 163.2% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Eaton by 111.0% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ETN traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $170.92. 2,824,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,772,060. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $114.01 and a 52-week high of $175.72. The company has a market capitalization of $68.13 billion, a PE ratio of 33.19, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $169.57 and its 200-day moving average is $163.28.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.03%.

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.12, for a total value of $452,859.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 127,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total transaction of $21,861,061.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 183,051 shares of company stock valued at $31,507,939. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ETN shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.06.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

