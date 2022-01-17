eBoost (EBST) Hits Market Cap of $1.93 Million

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 17th. In the last seven days, eBoost has traded down 14.4% against the US dollar. One eBoost coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0193 or 0.00000046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. eBoost has a total market cap of $1.93 million and approximately $7.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get eBoost alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $146.96 or 0.00349826 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00009072 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002727 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001135 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000847 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003216 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000079 BTC.

eBoost Coin Profile

EBST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for eBoost is www.eboost.fun . eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

Buying and Selling eBoost

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eBoost should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eBoost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for eBoost Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eBoost and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.