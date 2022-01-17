Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,700 shares, a growth of 52.4% from the December 15th total of 20,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ:EDAP opened at $6.41 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 3.77. Edap Tms has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $10.68.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $11.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 million. Edap Tms had a return on equity of 0.36% and a net margin of 0.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Edap Tms will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EDAP. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Edap Tms from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Edap Tms from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Edap Tms from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EDAP. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Edap Tms by 92.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,497,285 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,553,000 after acquiring an additional 718,460 shares in the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Edap Tms by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,208,250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,566,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd raised its holdings in Edap Tms by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 164,484 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 60,578 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in shares of Edap Tms during the 2nd quarter worth $289,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Edap Tms by 401.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,499 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 38,834 shares in the last quarter. 28.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Edap Tms

EDAP TMS SA is a holding company, which through its subsidiary engages in the development, production, and marketing of minimally invasive medical devices for urological diseases. It operates through High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urology Devices and Services (UDS) segments. The HIFU segment develops, manufactures and markets devices for the minimally invasive ablation of certain types of localized tumors using HIFU technology.

