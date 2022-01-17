EDC Blockchain (EDC) Market Cap Tops $217,610.63

EDC Blockchain (CURRENCY:EDC) traded down 14.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. During the last week, EDC Blockchain has traded down 21.2% against the dollar. One EDC Blockchain coin can now be bought for $0.0047 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. EDC Blockchain has a total market cap of $217,610.63 and approximately $3.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,249.02 or 0.99941805 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.85 or 0.00094257 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00006726 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00032294 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003927 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00034710 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $297.27 or 0.00703193 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002369 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EDC Blockchain Coin Profile

EDC Blockchain is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 46,963,463 coins and its circulating supply is 46,025,709 coins. EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EDC Blockchain is edinarcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

EDC Blockchain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDC Blockchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EDC Blockchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EDC Blockchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

