Edgeless 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $11.00 (EDG)

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 17th. Over the last seven days, Edgeless has traded 18.1% lower against the dollar. One Edgeless coin can currently be bought for about $0.0231 or 0.00000055 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Edgeless has a total market cap of $2.82 million and approximately $11.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00005214 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001058 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.77 or 0.00056471 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002375 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00006953 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Edgeless Coin Profile

Edgeless (EDG) is a coin. It launched on February 28th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 coins and its circulating supply is 122,146,967 coins. The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Edgeless is edgeless.io . Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Edgeless is blog.edgelessgroup.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

