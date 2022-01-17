Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.29.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EDIT. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Editas Medicine from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Editas Medicine in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Editas Medicine from $65.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

In other Editas Medicine news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 1,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $44,820.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa Anne Michaels sold 1,568 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total value of $60,101.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,599 shares of company stock valued at $116,577 in the last three months. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EDIT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 15.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 4,295 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 22.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 30.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 143,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,121,000 after purchasing an additional 33,485 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 21.9% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 29,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 5,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 3.0% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 41,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EDIT opened at $22.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 1.93. Editas Medicine has a 52-week low of $20.90 and a 52-week high of $83.95.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.24. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 38.28% and a negative net margin of 871.91%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 90.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Editas Medicine will post -3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9).

