EDRCoin (EDRC) Trading Up 17.2% This Week

EDRCoin (CURRENCY:EDRC) traded up 15.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. EDRCoin has a market capitalization of $24,673.24 and $4.00 worth of EDRCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, EDRCoin has traded up 17.2% against the dollar. One EDRCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0084 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EDRC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. EDRCoin’s total supply is 3,669,691 coins and its circulating supply is 2,931,224 coins. EDRCoin’s official website is www.edrcoin.cash . EDRCoin’s official Twitter account is @EDRCoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EDRcoin – is the currency, aimed not only to enrichment, but also for saving the Earth resources. It means that part of income system will be used to help recovery worldwide forests, and in addition, for the development of new solar power plants. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDRCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EDRCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EDRCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

