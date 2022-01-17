EDUCare Price Hits $0.0009 (EKT)

EDUCare (CURRENCY:EKT) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. One EDUCare coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. EDUCare has a market cap of $633,594.36 and $134,048.00 worth of EDUCare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, EDUCare has traded up 19.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About EDUCare

EKT is a coin. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2017. EDUCare’s total supply is 724,297,908 coins. EDUCare’s official website is ekt8.io . EDUCare’s official Twitter account is @EKTcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EKT creates a new BlockChain underlying structure that splits Token and DApp , and aims for simplicity、iteration efficiency and security of the distributed application development. By integrating the Bancor Protocol into the public chain structure, the newly-issued pass will acquire stable circulation attributes, the developers only need to pay attention to the business logic of DApp, and everything else will be done by EKT public chain. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDUCare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EDUCare should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EDUCare using one of the exchanges listed above.

