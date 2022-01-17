Einsteinium Tops 1-Day Volume of $58,405.00 (EMC2)

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 17th. One Einsteinium coin can currently be bought for about $0.0237 or 0.00000057 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Einsteinium has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. Einsteinium has a total market cap of $5.28 million and approximately $58,405.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $146.92 or 0.00351546 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00009017 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001141 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000853 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003998 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Einsteinium Coin Profile

Einsteinium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 222,279,214 coins. Einsteinium’s official website is www.emc2.foundation . The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Einsteinium is www.emc2.cafe . Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

Buying and Selling Einsteinium

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Einsteinium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Einsteinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

