Elanco Animal Health Incorporat (NYSE:ELAT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Elanco Animal Health Incorporat (NYSE:ELAT) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 116,300 shares, a decrease of 55.3% from the December 15th total of 260,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.
NYSE:ELAT traded down $0.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $42.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,160. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.95 and a 200-day moving average of $49.68. Elanco Animal Health Incorporat has a 12 month low of $42.02 and a 12 month high of $56.00.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%.
