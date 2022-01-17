Elanco Animal Health Incorporat (NYSE:ELAT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Elanco Animal Health Incorporat (NYSE:ELAT) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 116,300 shares, a decrease of 55.3% from the December 15th total of 260,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

NYSE:ELAT traded down $0.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $42.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,160. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.95 and a 200-day moving average of $49.68. Elanco Animal Health Incorporat has a 12 month low of $42.02 and a 12 month high of $56.00.

Get Elanco Animal Health Incorporat alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELAT. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporat in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporat during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporat by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporat during the 2nd quarter worth $530,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporat during the 3rd quarter worth $640,000.

Featured Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Incorporat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health Incorporat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.