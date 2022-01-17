Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $176.94.

ESTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Elastic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $156.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Elastic from $175.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Elastic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th.

In other news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total value of $1,057,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Shay Banon sold 2,074 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.87, for a total transaction of $254,832.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 128,518 shares of company stock worth $22,033,083. 20.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Elastic during the fourth quarter worth about $534,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Elastic by 38.0% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 280,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,758,000 after purchasing an additional 77,184 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Elastic by 5.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 387,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,697,000 after purchasing an additional 18,370 shares in the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elastic in the third quarter worth about $22,721,000. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elastic in the third quarter worth about $40,376,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

Elastic stock opened at $94.54 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of -52.52 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $135.01 and its 200-day moving average is $149.30. Elastic has a fifty-two week low of $93.66 and a fifty-two week high of $189.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $206.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.57 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 22.18% and a negative return on equity of 29.19%. Elastic’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

