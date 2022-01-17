Elastos (ELA) Price Hits $4.51 on Major Exchanges

Elastos (CURRENCY:ELA) traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 17th. One Elastos coin can currently be bought for about $4.51 or 0.00010552 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Elastos has a market capitalization of $91.74 million and $1.85 million worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Elastos has traded up 50.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00007196 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000772 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000015 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001000 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Elastos Profile

Elastos (CRYPTO:ELA) is a coin. Its launch date was December 22nd, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 24,940,212 coins and its circulating supply is 20,346,868 coins. Elastos’ official website is elastos.info . The official message board for Elastos is news.elastos.org . The Reddit community for Elastos is /r/Elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elastos’ official Twitter account is @Elastos_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Elastos is a blockchain-powered operating system for the SmartWeb. ELA is the intrinsic token of the Elastos blockchain. It can be used for trading, investing in digital assets, and paying for blockchain processing fees. “

