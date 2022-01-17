Electric Vehicle Zone 1-Day Volume Hits $318,205.00 (EVZ)

Electric Vehicle Zone (CURRENCY:EVZ) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. One Electric Vehicle Zone coin can now be bought for about $0.0720 or 0.00000170 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Electric Vehicle Zone has traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Electric Vehicle Zone has a market cap of $31.85 million and $318,205.00 worth of Electric Vehicle Zone was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002368 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.71 or 0.00060870 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.63 or 0.00070145 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,203.12 or 0.07583742 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,143.31 or 0.99779107 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.99 or 0.00068644 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00007751 BTC.

Electric Vehicle Zone Coin Profile

Electric Vehicle Zone’s total supply is 8,420,257,832 coins and its circulating supply is 442,733,056 coins. Electric Vehicle Zone’s official message board is blog.naver.com/zin_life . The official website for Electric Vehicle Zone is www.evzlife.com

Electric Vehicle Zone Coin Trading

