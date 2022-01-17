Electrum Dark Reaches One Day Volume of $81.00 (ELD)

Electrum Dark (CURRENCY:ELD) traded 21% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 17th. In the last week, Electrum Dark has traded 213.2% higher against the dollar. Electrum Dark has a total market cap of $6,698.46 and approximately $81.00 worth of Electrum Dark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electrum Dark coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000448 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000409 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.91 or 0.00116152 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000124 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Electrum Dark Profile

ELD is a coin. It was first traded on March 5th, 2019. Electrum Dark’s total supply is 3,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,899,312 coins. Electrum Dark’s official Twitter account is @electrumdark and its Facebook page is accessible here . Electrum Dark’s official website is electrumdark.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrum Dark is a fully-functional decentralized marketplace. Using innovative technology, ELD enables users to buy and sell goods and services securely and anonymously. “

Buying and Selling Electrum Dark

