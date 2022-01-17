Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Bought by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,419 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,403 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $20,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 69.2% in the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and stock traded down $5.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $244.12. 2,894,255 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,112,860. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $233.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $178.58 and a 1-year high of $283.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $260.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $250.98.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 111.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.83%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.53, for a total value of $997,922.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 424,939 shares of company stock valued at $114,549,362. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $272.00 to $302.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup raised Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.74.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

