Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the December 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ECF opened at $11.43 on Monday. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $11.10 and a twelve month high of $17.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $1.11 per share. This is an increase from Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 38.85%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $426,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $155,000. Doliver Advisors LP acquired a new position in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.54% of the company’s stock.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Company Profile

Operates as a closed-end, diversified management company and invests primarily in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations.

