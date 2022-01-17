Elrond Price Hits $190.00 on Exchanges (EGLD)

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. Elrond has a total market capitalization of $3.84 billion and approximately $113.52 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Elrond has traded down 1% against the US dollar. One Elrond coin can currently be purchased for about $190.00 or 0.00449088 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.01 or 0.00205668 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00042593 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003201 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.31 or 0.00078733 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00013049 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000179 BTC.

About Elrond

Elrond (EGLD) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 23,016,298 coins and its circulating supply is 20,202,739 coins. The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork . The official website for Elrond is elrond.com . Elrond’s official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Buying and Selling Elrond

