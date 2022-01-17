Emercoin Price Reaches $0.0473 (EMC)

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. Emercoin has a market cap of $2.30 million and $17,998.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Emercoin has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Emercoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0473 or 0.00000112 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000012 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Graviton Zero (GRAV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000170 BTC.

FlavorsBSC (FLVR) traded 36.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Emercoin Profile

Emercoin (EMC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 48,524,900 coins and its circulating supply is 48,676,811 coins. Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Emercoin is emercointalk.org . The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Emercoin’s official website is emercoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Buying and Selling Emercoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Emercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

