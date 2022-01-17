Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,755 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric accounts for approximately 1.1% of Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EMR. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its position in Emerson Electric by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 11,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 236,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,235,000 after buying an additional 20,827 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 12,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,099,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 71,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,880,000 after buying an additional 2,452 shares during the period. 72.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

EMR stock traded up $0.19 on Monday, reaching $97.47. 2,624,419 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,835,590. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.44 and a 200-day moving average of $96.89. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $78.33 and a twelve month high of $105.99. The firm has a market cap of $57.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 12.63%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 53.93%.

EMR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.90.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

Further Reading: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.