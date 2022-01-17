Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) Short Interest Update

Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,200 shares, an increase of 40.1% from the December 15th total of 23,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 123,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.
MSN traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.82. The stock had a trading volume of 75,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,430. Emerson Radio has a one year low of $0.76 and a one year high of $2.60.
Emerson Radio (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.86 million during the quarter. Emerson Radio had a negative return on equity of 12.86% and a negative net margin of 44.18%.
Emerson Radio Company Profile
Emerson Radio Corp. engages in the design, sourcing, importation, and marketing of a variety of houseware and consumer electronic products; and licenses its trademarks to others on a worldwide basis. Its products include Microwave Ovens, Compact Refrigerators, Wine Products, Toaster Ovens, Clock Radios, Bluetooth Speakers, Wireless Charging, Massagers, Toothbrushes, and Security Products.
