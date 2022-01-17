Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) Short Interest Update

Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,200 shares, an increase of 40.1% from the December 15th total of 23,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 123,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

MSN traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.82. The stock had a trading volume of 75,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,430. Emerson Radio has a one year low of $0.76 and a one year high of $2.60.

Emerson Radio (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.86 million during the quarter. Emerson Radio had a negative return on equity of 12.86% and a negative net margin of 44.18%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Emerson Radio stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 38,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.18% of Emerson Radio at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 6.18% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Radio Corp. engages in the design, sourcing, importation, and marketing of a variety of houseware and consumer electronic products; and licenses its trademarks to others on a worldwide basis. Its products include Microwave Ovens, Compact Refrigerators, Wine Products, Toaster Ovens, Clock Radios, Bluetooth Speakers, Wireless Charging, Massagers, Toothbrushes, and Security Products.

