Emerson Wealth LLC Buys 3,156 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Emerson Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,156 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 0.9% of Emerson Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Emerson Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 495.4% in the 3rd quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 17,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 14,406 shares during the period. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 5,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 99,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,797,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 410,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,993,000 after acquiring an additional 19,358 shares during the period. Finally, Acas LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acas LLC now owns 26,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $79.00 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.56. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $72.00 and a 12 month high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Recommended Story: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.