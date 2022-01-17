Emerson Wealth LLC Has $17.94 Million Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Emerson Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,990 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises 10.0% of Emerson Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Emerson Wealth LLC owned 0.07% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $17,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VV. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $141,000. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $209,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VV opened at $214.64 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $217.45. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $173.27 and a 1 year high of $222.59.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

